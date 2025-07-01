Foreign Investors Desert Thai Stocks Amid Political Turmoil and Economic Slump

Foreign investors have offloaded a staggering 80 billion baht from Thai equities since the start of the year, positioning Thailand as one of the world's worst-performing markets.

This significant divestment is largely attributed to the nation's subdued GDP growth, which has translated into disappointing corporate earnings compared to its regional counterparts. Lingering political uncertainties are also adding considerable pressure.

Since January 2025, overseas investors have persistently sold off Thai shares, with net sales now exceeding 78 billion baht.

This capital flight occurs against a backdrop of Thailand's slowest economic expansion in ASEAN and persistent domestic political instability.

These combined factors are severely eroding the attractiveness of the Thai stock market when compared with other regional exchanges.

Analysts suggest that while global investment trends are increasingly pivoting towards technology, Thai businesses largely remain rooted in the 'Old Economy'.

Ratasak Piriyanont, Senior Director of Analysis at Kasikorn Securities, told Krungthep Turakij that the substantial foreign sell-off since the year began underscores a significant "decline" in the Thai capital market's appeal compared to international markets.

He noted that Thai stocks are among the poorest performers globally, directly linked to the country's low GDP growth which has resulted in uninspiring earnings for listed companies.

Political factors, he reiterated, remain a critical concern.

