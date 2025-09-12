Kazakhstan unveils ambitious reforms to lead the AI revolution

In aviation, he reiterated Kazakhstan’s strategic ambition to become the leading hub in the Eurasian space, underpinned by the proposal to create a national cargo carrier with foreign partners and integrate new airports into global logistics chains.

On foreign policy, the President reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s multi-vector approach, emphasising the importance of balance and constructive engagement.

He welcomed the results of recent high-level summits, including US–Russia dialogue in Alaska and peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing partnerships with China, Türkiye, Central Asia, the European Union, and the United States.

Looking ahead, Tokayev underscored the need for reform of the United Nations, particularly its Security Council. “The UN still has no alternative,” he said, “but reform is overdue, above all of its key body, the Security Council.”

He added that he would present Kazakhstan’s views on global reform during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The President also proposed a major institutional reform that will have long-term political implications. He suggested a transition towards a unicameral Parliament, with the issue to be decided by a nationwide referendum in 2027.

Tokayev insisted that the process must be transparent and consultative: “I am convinced that it is necessary to conduct an open dialogue with the people on such fateful issues. Only then will we move forward on the path of building a Just and Strong Kazakhstan.”

The President also outlined broader national priorities. These included granting special status to Alatau City as a new innovation hub, adopting a new Construction Code by the end of the year, creating a unified digital land resources map, and pursuing long-term strategies for food security and water management.

He called for continued restoration of the Aral Sea, joint efforts to preserve the Caspian Sea, and accelerated use of advanced water-saving technologies.

In social policy, Tokayev urged reform of Kazakhstan’s extensive system of benefits to ensure sustainability and fairness, alongside measures to strengthen pensions, expand healthcare, and improve financial literacy.

He further emphasised the role of education in preparing the next generation for the AI era, highlighting programmes to integrate AI into school curricula and to expand digital learning for rural students.

Closing his speech, President Tokayev stressed the unifying principles of law, order, and patriotism as Kazakhstan navigates global change. “If our people are united and the internal situation is stable, we will overcome all difficulties and meet any trial,” he stated.

New international collaboration

During a roundtable session in Bangkok on Friday (September 12), Zhandos Ryskulov, counsellor at the Kazakh Embassy in Thailand, emphasised that President Tokayev’s address is not only a national roadmap but also a strategic vision that aligns with global trends and opens new opportunities for cooperation.

He invited Thailand and ASEAN to collaborate on Kazakhstan’s development for mutual benefit in several key areas, including digital technologies, fintech, banking, transport and logistics, rare earth metals and advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, water management, agriculture, tourism, cultural exchange, education, and healthcare.

Ryskulov highlighted Kazakhstan’s wealth of rare earth metals, which are essential for batteries, electronics, telecommunications, and medical equipment, presenting a significant opportunity for Thailand to invest in joint projects and connect supply chains between Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

He also noted that the development of Alatau into a smart city, incorporating digital technologies and green standards, offers Thailand an opportunity to engage, particularly in smart urban planning, clean technologies, education, and culture.

As a regional hub within ASEAN, Thailand’s cooperation in logistics could help build a seamless supply chain from Southeast Asia to Europe, utilising Thai ports and Kazakhstan’s transit carriers, Ryskulov said.

Water management, which he described as a matter of national security and sustainable development, is another area where Thailand can share invaluable experience.

Given Thailand’s expertise in addressing both droughts and floods, Ryskulov extended an invitation to Thai partners to collaborate on smart irrigation, desalination, water conservation, and transboundary water diplomacy.

Ryskulov also revealed that Kazakh Embassy has submitted a letter to the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives for an agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

“We believe this step will open markets for our agricultural products, from grains and meat to fruits and processed goods, ensuring food security for both nations,” he said, encouraging Thailand to prioritise this discussion in their bilateral agenda.

Noting that Kazakhstan is offering Thai travellers free visas for up to 30 days, he believes that the new flights by Thai AirAsia, starting in December 2025, will make Kazakhstan more accessible. Kazakhstan’s skiing resorts in the Almaty region, along with its cultural heritage and ecotourism across Central Asia, were also highlighted as attractions.

Finally, Ryskulov invited Thailand, a global leader in tourism, to share its expertise in digital marketing, hotel management, and to create joint cultural and regional tourism packages that would connect Southeast Asia with Central Asia.

“The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand is confident that by joining forces in these areas, we can enrich our strategic partnership, create new opportunities for businesses, academia, and culture and contribute to sustainable development across our shared Asian region,” Ryskulov concluded.

Overview of Kazakhstan

According to Kazakh Invest, Kazakhstan presents a compelling investment opportunity, driven by its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and business-friendly environment.

Kazakhstan is the largest economy in Central Asia, contributing 61% to the region's GDP. Its GDP reached US$288 billion in 2024, with a GDP per capita of US$14,300.

Positioned at the crossroads of major global markets, Kazakhstan serves as a gateway to China, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Over the last 15 years, the country has invested more than US$35 billion in transport infrastructure. Its extensive network of railways, roads, and ports plays a key role in the Middle Corridor, which links Europe with China.

Kazakhstan is rich in a wide range of minerals, including 16 rare earth metals such as chromium, uranium, and barite. Additionally, the country possesses significant renewable energy resources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power, making it an attractive destination for energy and resource-based investments.

With 220 million hectares of agricultural land, Kazakhstan is a major player in the agricultural sector. It ranks sixth globally for agricultural area and aims to increase productivity, double its exports, and raise the share of processed products.

Kazakhstan offers a robust regulatory environment, with favourable tax policies, bilateral investment protection treaties, and incentives for foreign investors. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIX) is one of the key parts of this environment, offering tax exemptions and special labour and visa regimes.

Kazakhstan also boasts a highly literate workforce, with a strong emphasis on education and multilingualism, making the country an attractive destination for businesses seeking skilled labour.

The government is actively promoting investments across various sectors, including agribusiness, mining, machinery manufacturing, chemical industries, tourism, and healthcare. With over 200 investment proposals available, businesses have a wide array of opportunities.