Global gold prices rise as markets expect steeper Fed rate cuts and weaker dollar

Global gold prices climbed overnight, supported by growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month, alongside a weakening US dollar.

Reuters reported on Monday (November 24, 2025) that gold gained as markets increasingly priced in a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while the softer dollar made gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold rose 1.2% to US$4,113.59 per ounce at 13:51 ET (18:51 GMT), while US gold futures for December delivery increased 0.9% to US$4,115.40 per ounce.

The US dollar index edged lower, making dollar-priced gold more affordable for foreign buyers.

Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said:

“The market is becoming more confident that the Fed is preparing to cut rates in December.”



“Lower interest-rate expectations and a weaker dollar are helping to support gold in this environment.”