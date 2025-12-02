Thai listed firms post 886.8-billion-baht profit in first nine months despite weaker sales

The Thai stock market reported a nine-month net profit of 886.8 billion baht in 2025, supported by gains from mergers, business restructuring, and increased investment—despite slowing revenue in both the first nine months and the third quarter due to economic headwinds.
Soravis Krairiksh, Chief Markets Officer of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), said that 817 companies, or 98.7% of all 828 listed companies on the SET and mai required to submit financial statements for the period ending 30 September 2025 (excluding property funds and infrastructure funds), had reported their results. Of these, 602 companies, or 73.7%, posted net profits.
Compared with the same period last year, SET-listed companies recorded:
However, many large companies booked higher profits from mergers, restructuring, and investment gains, bringing total net profit to 886.8 billion baht, up 20.8%.
Excluding the energy and petrochemical sectors:
Financial stability also improved. As of 30 September 2025, the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E) of listed firms (excluding finance companies) stood at 1.49 times, down from 1.56 times a year earlier.
In Q3 2025 compared with Q3 2024, most companies recorded lower sales but stronger profitability:
This improvement was partly due to an unusually low refining margin in the oil refinery sector in Q3 last year.
Excluding energy and petrochemicals, however:
Soravis added that weakening oil prices, Thailand’s slowing economic growth, and a stronger baht against the US dollar had clearly affected sales in Q3. “Nearly every sector saw lower sales, impacting overall nine-month performance. The services sector—once a major strength—showed a clear decline. The sectors still performing well are insurance, supported by ageing-society demand, and telecommunications, driven by rising data and internet usage.”
For the mai market, listed firms reported for the first nine months of 2025:
The overall picture shows that while profitability has improved due to one-off gains, the slowdown in the broader economy continues to weigh on Thai corporate revenues.