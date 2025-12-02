Thai listed firms post 886.8-billion-baht profit in first nine months despite weaker sales

The Thai stock market reported a nine-month net profit of 886.8 billion baht in 2025, supported by gains from mergers, business restructuring, and increased investment—despite slowing revenue in both the first nine months and the third quarter due to economic headwinds.

Soravis Krairiksh, Chief Markets Officer of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), said that 817 companies, or 98.7% of all 828 listed companies on the SET and mai required to submit financial statements for the period ending 30 September 2025 (excluding property funds and infrastructure funds), had reported their results. Of these, 602 companies, or 73.7%, posted net profits.

Compared with the same period last year, SET-listed companies recorded:

Sales of 12.43 trillion baht, down 6.0%

Cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses down 6.6% and 1.2%, respectively

Resulting in core operating profit of 844.0 billion baht, down 7.3%

However, many large companies booked higher profits from mergers, restructuring, and investment gains, bringing total net profit to 886.8 billion baht, up 20.8%.

Excluding the energy and petrochemical sectors: