Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Jordan resumes in-class education as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

With the start of new school year, students in Jordan now can embrace in-class learning as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

More than 2 million students resumed on Wednesday in-school learning in Jordan after a months-long hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education Najwa Qubeilat said in a statement that a plan would be implemented in the first two days of the new school year, entailing an odd-even number system for different grades students returning to the campus.

Students wearing face masks attend a class on the first day of the new school year at a public school in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 1, 2021.

According to health protocols, random testing will take place in schools, and if the infection rate in any school exceeds 10 percent, the school will turn to online learning for 14 days, she added.

On Tuesday, Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said the country would lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions starting Sept. 1, as part of the government's plan to achieve a "safe summer."

Students wearing face masks attend an assembly session on the first day of the new school year at a public school in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 1, 2021.

Published : September 02, 2021

