Give Your Child a Head Start at an International Pre-school

View
Much importance has been given lately to the need for parents to pay as much attention to their child’s pre-school development phase as their formal education. And this attention has focused on International pre-schools as being able to offer the best of these child development programmes.
International pre-schools offer a much higher level of development and education because they can afford to hire better trained and certified teachers and education directors. They also provide access to better-equipped facilities and educational equipment.
But there are certain intangible qualities to an international pre-school that go beyond the facilities, teachers and curriculum. And it revolves around the word ‘international’ in their name.
Sense of Compassion
International pre-schools in Bangkok specialise in either a British or American English developmental education. The fact that English is the language of the school means they’re the educational destinations for the children of Bangkok ex-pats. These ex-pat children of diplomats, international business people, NGO employees, engineers, and exporters from many countries around the world all rub shoulders with one another at these international schools.
This means that from a very early age, your child will become friends and playmates with an extraordinary variety of children. Their group of friends might include children from South Africa, the Philippines, Denmark and Iceland. They'll become familiar with being exposed to different cultures and learn to appreciate the individual first and foremost.
This also means that along with the social skills they'll develop, will be a sense of compassion that will serve them well throughout the years of their formal education.
Natural Diplomacy
Every child naturally wants to make friends and be liked by others. It’s in their nature to be diplomatic in trying to resolve conflicts and get along with everyone.
The international pre-school provides them with a wide range of people and cultural experiences. As they negotiate their way in the class and start to make friends, they'll develop a broader appreciation for the different people who make up the world.
Children are also quick to pick up habits they admire in other people. The more cultures they are exposed to, the greater their wealth of experiences to learn from and qualities to adopt.
Elevated Level of Development
The sense of compassion and diplomacy your child will develop naturally is just a bonus to the quality developmental education they’ll receive at an international pre-school in Bangkok.
As the quality schools and universities of the world have ever greater numbers of applicants every year, their qualification standards for admission can only get more stringent. By giving your child the best developmental education in the city, you can provide them with a tremendous boost to their chances when they reach the undergraduate phase of their education.
Every parent should consider enrolling their child in an international pre-school. Why not make a list of some of the best and schedule appointments with them to find out precisely what they'll offer your child?
Published : September 02, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 10, 2021
Published : September 02, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021
Published : September 14, 2021