Thailand Election 2023: The Final Rally's Quotes
Electoral candidates take to the stage on Friday evening to woo voters for the last time before they cast their ballots on Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Sunday will see Thais electing 500 members of the House of Representatives and essentially deciding the country’s fate for the next four years.
Pita Limjaroenrat, Move Forward Party’s PM candidate and leader, speaks to potential voters at the Thai-Japan Youth Centre in Bangkok on Friday.
Paethongtarn Shinawatra addresses crowds during Pheu Thai’s final rally on Friday at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.
Pheu Thai’s second PM candidate Srettha Thavisin speaks to the crowd at the party’s last rally on Friday before voters cast their ballots on Sunday.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is running for another term as PM under the United Thai Nation Party banner, makes a last bid for support at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Friday.
Caretaker Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwon speaks to voters during the party’s last rally at the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre on Friday.
Democrat Party leader and PM candidate Jurin Laksanawisit addresses voters in a final rally outside Bangkok City Hall on Friday.
Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, Thai Sang Thai leader and PM candidate, speaks to voters at Siam Paragon’s Parc Paragon in downtown Bangkok on Friday.
Korn Chatikavanij, former finance minister and Chart Pattana Kla Party’s PM candidate, addresses potential voters at the party’s final rally at Rama Gardens Hotel in Bangkok on Friday.
Caretaker Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks to the crowd during Bhumjaithai’s last rally at Show DC shopping mall in Bangkok’s Rama IX area on Friday. During the rally, whistleblower Chuwit Kamolvisit showed up with a group of supporters to protest against the party’s push for the decriminalisation of cannabis. The group was eventually dispersed by police to make way for traffic.