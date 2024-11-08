324 recipes being considered for listing as National Essential Medicines

Thailand currently has 54,979 traditional medicine recipes, of which 38,776 had been recorded in the Herbal Medicinal Products Information System, he said.

Somruek explained that The National Drug Information has approved 324 Thai traditional medicines recipes to be included in Thai traditional medicine learning courses, for treating skin diseases, diarrhoea, asthma, cough, women’s diseases, as well as supplements.

These creations will be screened for treatment efficiency before being registered as National Essential Medicines to allow hospitals to use them as alternatives to modern medicines, he said. The standards for Thai traditional medicine should be prepared, he added.