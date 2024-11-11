Bangkokians urged to mask up as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous zones

Bangkok residents are advised to wear masks when they step outside today because the capital’s air quality has dropped to the orange level with PM2.5 pollution readings rising to 39.1μg/m3.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Bangkok Air Quality Centre announced that the level of PM2.5 air pollution was measured at an average of 39.1 micrograms per cubic meter of air (μg/m3) as of 7am on Monday.
The centre reported that later in the day, most parts of Bangkok had entered the orange zone of PM2.5 pollution, which is harmful to health. Hence, the centre advised people to wear masks capable of filtering fine dust if they need to go outdoors.
The orange level lies between 37.6 and 75μg/m3; anything above that shifts the air quality index to the very harmful red zone.
The top five most polluted districts in Bangkok today are:
The air quality index was also divided by zones, as follows:
PM2.5 is particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can travel deep into the lungs and cause cardiovascular and respiratory disease as well as cancer. The World Health Organisation recommends that the 24-hour average of PM2.5 pollution should not exceed 15μg/m3, though Thailand has set the safe threshold at 25μg/m3.