Bangkokians urged to mask up as PM2.5 levels hit dangerous zones

Bangkok residents are advised to wear masks when they step outside today because the capital’s air quality has dropped to the orange level with PM2.5 pollution readings rising to 39.1μg/m3.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Bangkok Air Quality Centre announced that the level of PM2.5 air pollution was measured at an average of 39.1 micrograms per cubic meter of air (μg/m3) as of 7am on Monday.

The centre reported that later in the day, most parts of Bangkok had entered the orange zone of PM2.5 pollution, which is harmful to health. Hence, the centre advised people to wear masks capable of filtering fine dust if they need to go outdoors.