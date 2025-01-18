Fried Rice Syndrome : A Silent danger from Food in the refrigerator

One example is "Fried Rice Syndrome," caused by the bacterium Bacillus cereus, which leads to food poisoning. Although symptoms are generally mild and resolve on their own, some cases can be severe enough to require hospitalization.

According to Rajavithi Hospital , Fried Rice Syndrome occurs when cooked meals are left out for long periods, allowing contamination by Bacillus cereus. This bacterium is a common cause of food poisoning. Typically, symptoms are mild and self-limiting, but severe cases may necessitate hospital treatment.

Dr Sakarn Bunnag, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, explained that Fried Rice Syndrome is primarily caused by Bacillus cereus, a soil-dwelling bacterium capable of thriving in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.

Contamination usually occurs from bacterial spores, which are responsible for food poisoning and are commonly found in improperly stored cooked vegetables and meat. Consuming food with a significant amount of these bacteria can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting.

In most cases, symptoms resolve within 2-3 days. However, individuals with higher health risks, such as children, the elderly, or those with preexisting conditions, should seek medical attention. These groups are more susceptible to complications such as bloodstream infections, meningitis, or chronic issues like arthritis.