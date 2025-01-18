Fried Rice Syndrome : A Silent danger from Food in the refrigerator

One example is "Fried Rice Syndrome," caused by the bacterium Bacillus cereus, which leads to food poisoning. Although symptoms are generally mild and resolve on their own, some cases can be severe enough to require hospitalization.
According to Rajavithi Hospital , Fried Rice Syndrome occurs when cooked meals are left out for long periods, allowing contamination by Bacillus cereus. This bacterium is a common cause of food poisoning. Typically, symptoms are mild and self-limiting, but severe cases may necessitate hospital treatment.
Dr Sakarn Bunnag, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, explained that Fried Rice Syndrome is primarily caused by Bacillus cereus, a soil-dwelling bacterium capable of thriving in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.
Contamination usually occurs from bacterial spores, which are responsible for food poisoning and are commonly found in improperly stored cooked vegetables and meat. Consuming food with a significant amount of these bacteria can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting.
In most cases, symptoms resolve within 2-3 days. However, individuals with higher health risks, such as children, the elderly, or those with preexisting conditions, should seek medical attention. These groups are more susceptible to complications such as bloodstream infections, meningitis, or chronic issues like arthritis.
Origin of the Name "Fried Rice Syndrome"
Dr Jinda Rojanamatin, Director of Rajavithi Hospital, explained that "Fried Rice Syndrome" refers to a type of food poisoning caused by consuming improperly stored cooked food. This typically involves foods left outside the refrigerator, allowing the bacterium Bacillus cereus to grow.
Starchy foods like rice and pasta, particularly fried rice dishes, are especially prone to contamination by this bacterium. Due to these risks, the condition has been named "Fried Rice Syndrome." Factors contributing to the issue include inadequate cooking (such as uneven heating), poor hygiene during ingredient preparation, and improper storage after cooking.
Types of Bacillus cereus Toxins
Dr Poj Intarapaporn, Head of Infectious Diseases at Rajavithi Hospital, elaborated that Bacillus cereus bacteria produce two types of toxins:
Diarrheal Toxin
Those infected will experience diarrhoea, nausea, stomach pain, and watery diarrhoea 8 to 16 hours after consumption, primarily affecting the lower small intestine.
Emetic Toxin
The symptoms of poisoning are severe and sudden. Those infected will experience nausea and vomiting within 1 to 6 hours after consumption, primarily affecting the upper small intestine. However, this type of infection is not contagious.
Food poisoning from Bacillus cereus is not the most common gastrointestinal illness, but infections from E. coli, Salmonella, and Campylobacter are more frequently encountered. Viral infections like norovirus in the stomach are also common. Consumers should prioritize safety and ensure proper storage if they wish to keep leftover cooked food for later consumption.
Food Storage Tips to Prevent Fried Rice Syndrome: