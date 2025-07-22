Serious warning on raw oyster consumption amid Vibrio bacteria threat

Thai authorities have alerted the public about the risks of consuming raw oysters contaminated with Vibrio, which can cause life-threatening infections.  They urge people to consume only fully cooked oysters, ensuring proper hygiene is maintained.

The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand, in collaboration with the Department of Health under the Ministry of Public Health, has issued a serious warning regarding the consumption of raw oysters following recent bacterial examinations.

Health authorities have confirmed the potential presence of Vibrio, a marine bacterium. Consuming raw oysters contaminated with Vibrio can lead to severe bloodstream infections and, if not treated promptly, may result in death within hours. Without timely medical intervention, the fatality rate can be as high as 50%.

Vibrio bacteria are commonly found in brackish waters and are particularly prevalent in oysters that have not been properly cooked. Infections can also occur if open wounds come into contact with contaminated marine animals or seawater.

To minimise health risks, authorities strongly recommend the following precautions:

  • Only consume oysters that have been thoroughly cooked (e.g., steamed, grilled, or baked with cheese).
  • Avoid consuming raw or undercooked oysters from unverified or unhygienic sources.
  • If you have any cuts or abrasions, refrain from entering seawater.
  • Wash your hands thoroughly after contact with marine animals or seafood products.
