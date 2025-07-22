Serious warning on raw oyster consumption amid Vibrio bacteria threat

Health authorities have confirmed the potential presence of Vibrio, a marine bacterium. Consuming raw oysters contaminated with Vibrio can lead to severe bloodstream infections and, if not treated promptly, may result in death within hours. Without timely medical intervention, the fatality rate can be as high as 50%.

Vibrio bacteria are commonly found in brackish waters and are particularly prevalent in oysters that have not been properly cooked. Infections can also occur if open wounds come into contact with contaminated marine animals or seawater.