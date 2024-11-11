Thai Union Group announces major transformation plan

Paul Herholz, chief strategy and transformation officer at Thai Union Group, said Strategy 2030 is more than just a roadmap; it is the company's catalyst for sustained, long-term growth.

"Built on three strategic pillars, Strategy 2030 sets forth ambitious goals for Thai Union to achieve over the next six years, leveraging both organic and inorganic growth opportunities," he said.

The company has introduced two key transformation initiatives: Project Sonar and Project Tailwind.

Project Sonar targets about $75 million in annual savings from 2026 onwards, with 40% earmarked for reinvestment in business growth. Project Tailwind, focusing on the pet-care category, aims to achieve an uplift of about $50 million in annualised operating profit from 2027 onwards.

Roy Chan, i-Tail Corporation’s executive committee chairman, highlighted that the pet business is expected to comprise one-fifth of Thai Union's revenue within a few years, outpacing the global market growth of around 6% annually.

"With Project Tailwind, we are not just aiming to ride the wave of market growth, but to strategically accelerate our success and achieve a transformative uplift in our operations," Chan said.

Ludovic Garnier, Thai Union chief financial officer, emphasised the importance of reinvesting savings into marketing and innovation, particularly after recent cuts affected branded volumes. He expressed confidence in the company's potential for significant organic growth despite challenging conditions.