Every home gets a virtual doctor: Meet NHSO’s 'Doctor Home' AI system

"Doctor Home" is an AI development designed to assist people in performing preliminary self-assessment for illnesses and symptoms. It provides information about diseases and offers medical advice.

Users can access the platform via both a website and through the Line Official Account of the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

The primary objective of Doctor Home is to reduce the workload on doctors and to serve as a supportive tool for public health personnel, such as Village Health Volunteers (VHV), in caring for people in remote areas.

Additionally, it empowers the general public to perform initial symptom evaluations for less severe illnesses.