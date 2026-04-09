The Digital Remedy: How Thailand’s ‘Super App’ is Curing Your Travel Woes

Skip the waiting room and the petrol station: the Moh Prompt app offers a stress-free, budget-friendly way to see a GP during the global energy crisis

In a world where the price of a tank of petrol seems to climb every time we blink, the Thai Ministry of Public Health has delivered a dose of much-needed relief: a digital-first approach to wellness that is as kind to your wallet as it is to your health.

As energy costs continue to fluctuate following the unrest in the Middle East earlier this year, the hidden costs of a routine check-up—parking, public transport, and the inevitable hospital snack—are adding up.

Enter the "Moh Prompt Super App", a one-stop digital clinic designed to keep you out of the traffic and in the comfort of your own home.

Dr Phuwadej Surakhot, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support (HSS), believes that embracing telemedicine is about more than just convenience; it is a lifestyle essential during an economic squeeze.



