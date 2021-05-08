Their Majesties donate medical equipment to help India fight Covid-19
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida on Friday personally funded the purchase of 70 oxygen concentrators, 300 oxygen canisters and 200 sets of oxygen controller equipment to be donated to India in a bid to help the country fight the escalating Covid-19 crisis.
The Royal Thai Army said that it would carry the equipment on an A340 500 plane scheduled to take off on Saturday at 7am, deliver them at the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi and fly back to Thailand the same day.
The plane will also pick up embassy staff who have contracted Covid-19 to bring them to Thailand for treatment, as well as other Thais who wish to return home and have notified the embassy.
The Department of Disease Control is sending doctors and nurses on this trip to carry out the screening of passengers flying back as well as monitor the patients.
Also carried on board are relief packages to be delivered to the Indian people, donated by the Indian Association of Thailand, the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Indian Institute of Technology Alumni Association.