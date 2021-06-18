More than 3,000 cases logged on Friday, 22 deaths

Bangkok again leads the list with 867 infections, followed by 239 in Samut Prakan, 193 in Samut Sakhon, 152 in Songkhla, 142 in Chonburi and 138 in Nonthaburi.

Meanwhile, 4,094 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 210,782. So far, 176,410 have recovered and been discharged, 32,795 patients are still in hospitals and 1,577 have died.

Separately, 137,776 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 78,109 people were given their second shot. This brings the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to over 7.2 million (7,219,668).