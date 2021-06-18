DDC to finish probe into deaths of 68 vaccine recipients next week

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of the DDC's emergency disease and health hazards control division, said that of the 68 deaths, 13 were found to be not directly related to the vaccine, while 55 cases are still under investigation.

“After thorough diagnosis by medical experts, we found that 13 fatalities were caused by other factors,” he said. “They were: acute coronary syndrome (8 cases), immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (1), pulmonary embolism (1), purulent meningitis (1), intra-abdominal aneurysm (1) and brain aneurysm (1).”

The cause of death in the 55 other cases will be reported next week, he added.