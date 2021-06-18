PM, close aides test negative for Covid-19

The woman had been serving lawmakers between May 31 and June 2 while they were considering the 2022 national budget and then again on June 9 during the consideration of the 500-billion-baht loan decree.
Though the premier tested negative, he will still attend the daily meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration via video conferencing.
Published : June 18, 2021
By : The Nation
