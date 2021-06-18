Saturday, July 17, 2021

PM, close aides test negative for Covid-19

The prime minister, his close aides and other government officials underwent Covid-19 tests on Friday after a housekeeper at the Cabinet lounge tested positive on Wednesday.

The woman had been serving lawmakers between May 31 and June 2 while they were considering the 2022 national budget and then again on June 9 during the consideration of the 500-billion-baht loan decree.

Though the premier tested negative, he will still attend the daily meeting with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration via video conferencing.

Published : June 18, 2021

By : The Nation

