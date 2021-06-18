Thailand rises one place in world competitiveness rankings

The IMD’s 2021 ranking of 64 countries was topped by Switzerland, followed by Sweden and Denmark, the Thailand Management Association reported on Friday.

Singapore (5th) was ranked first in Asean, ahead of Malaysia (25th), Thailand (28th), Indonesia (37th) and the Philippines (52nd). Singapore dropped five places after topping the global list last year.

China made the biggest gains in Asia, rising four places to 16th. The United States remained in 10th place

Thailand’s rise of one place reflected gains in employment and public finances. However, the Kingdom plummeted in the sub-ranking of international trade, falling from 5th last year to 21st.

The IMD uses official data and industry surveys to measure countries’ economic health through a variety of criteria, including innovation, digitalisation, welfare benefits, and social cohesion.