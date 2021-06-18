3 million Chinese jabs heading to Thailand this month: PM

He said he had confirmed the delivery with China’s charge d’affaires Yang Xin.

Separately, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri explained that Prayut’s promise on Wednesday to reopen the country in 120 days should not be seen as a countdown. He said the aim was to open the country to foreign tourists gradually.

“Hence government officials nationwide must prepare for the reopening,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prayut and his close aides will be heading to Phuket on June 25 to check on sandbox preparations.