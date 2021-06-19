Over 14,000 organisations register for Sinopharm’s vaccine

The CRA had opened the registration for organisation customers on June 14. It will import and sell Covilo vaccine at THB888 per jab. The price includes transportation fee, storage fee, and insurance fee in case of side-effects.

The registration closed on Friday at 4pm.

Earlier this week the CRA announced that vaccine recipients would be compensated at THB1 million in case of death or being in a coma after the jab. In case they have been hospitalised after the jab, the medical fee will be covered up to a maximum of THB30,000.

The CRA also revealed that businesses that had applied to get the vaccine for the largest number of staff were consumer services at 83,039 people, or 17.42 per cent, followed by manufacturing at 70,572 people (14.8 per cent), finance at 55,214 people (11.58 per cent), and healthcare at 51,572 people (10.82 per cent).

“Organisations who have successfully registered will receive an email from CRA within five working days notifying the number of vaccines that can be allocated, the payment method and vaccination date and venue,” said the academy.

“Customers must make the payment within three days after they receive the email, or they will lose their reservation and the vaccine will be allocated to other customers.”