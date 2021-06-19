Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thai riceberry wins bronze medal at French competition

Thailand’s riceberry won a bronze medal at France’s “Fine Grocery” contest this week, the Department of International Trade Promotion said.

The department's director-general, Somdet Susomboon, said that he was informed by his subordinate in France that French importer Naga-Gold company had sent the riceberry to take part in the contest and won the bronze medal.

The “Fine Grocery” contest was organised as part of the Epicures 2021 event, Somdet added.

The department expects that the bronze medal will draw more customers’ interest in Thai rice, especially in France.

In the “Fine Grocery” contest, Délice de Saint Orens’ foie gras and Bidaian’s Tajine spice won the gold medal. The silver medal went to Maison Telme’s rice mixed with herb and spice.

Somdet Susomboon

Published : June 19, 2021

By : The Nation

