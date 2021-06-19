Teen allegedly kills man for stealing her phone

Khan Na Yao police were informed at 11.35pm on Friday that a man was found dead in front of a building in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa. The man had several bruises on his chest. He was identified as Cheud Khunsantia, 49.

Suphakit Sainamyen, a witness aged 35, told police that he had witnessed a man and a girl stomping on Chued’s chest when he was coming into a convenience store. He said when he asked the alleged killers the reason for their actions, the two said that Chued had tried to rob a phone.

When Suphakit left the store, a taxi biker there updated that the stomped man was already dead.

Later, police found the two suspects – a Laotian man Sorn Siriwandee, aged around 35 to 40, and a girl (whose name and surname have not been revealed).