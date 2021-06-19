More than 3,600 new Covid cases reported

It was the third successive day of over 3,000 cases.

Meanwhile, 4,948 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 214,449. So far, 181,358 have recovered and been discharged, 31,482 patients are still in hospitals and 1,609 have died.

Separately, 181,588 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 81,827 people were given their second shot. This brings the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to over 7.4 million (7,483,083).