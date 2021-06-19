Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

More than 3,600 new Covid cases reported

Thailand logged 32 deaths and 3,667 new Covid-19 cases, including 435 prison inmates and 32 returnees, on Saturday.

It was the third successive day of over 3,000 cases.

Meanwhile, 4,948 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 214,449. So far, 181,358 have recovered and been discharged, 31,482 patients are still in hospitals and 1,609 have died.

Separately, 181,588 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 81,827 people were given their second shot. This brings the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to over 7.4 million (7,483,083).

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 178.59 million (up by 400,897). Of these, 163.11 million have recovered, 11.62 million are active cases (82,235 severely ill) and 3.86 million have died (up by 8,523).

Thailand ranks 78th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.39 million, followed by India (29.82 million), Brazil (17.8 million), France (5.75 million) and Turkey (5.35 million).

Published : June 19, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.