Free Covid testing at six locations in Bangkok on Sunday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will provide Covid-19 testing for the general public free of charge at six locations in the province on Sunday from 8am

The BMA made the announcement via its facebook page @prbangkok.

“The service is part of the city’s active case finding campaign to prevent the emergence and spread of new cluster cases,” said the post.

The six locations are:

- Wat Sammakkhitham, Wangthonglang district

- Wat Soi Thong, Bang Sue district

- 72nd Anniversary Stadium, Minburi district

- Wat Wachirathamsathit, Phra Khanong district

- Wat Inthrawas, Taling Chan district

- Krungthon Campus, Thung Khru district

“Candidates must present an ID card together with a copy to register for free testing,” said the post.

“It is highly recommended to bring your own pen to reduce the risk of the virus spreading via touching. Test results will be notified via SMS within 48 hours.”

Published : June 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

