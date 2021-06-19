More packages with drugs for foreign destinations intercepted

There were two cases on Thursday and one on Friday.

In the first two cases, the forces found heroin weighing 1.2 kilograms hidden in a package with lipsticks and 410 grams of heroin hidden in pillows.

The NCB added that both parcels had the same destination – Australia – but were detected at different places in Samut Prakan province. The sender of the

1.2kg heroin parcel was a Thai, while the 400-gram parcel was sent by a Myanmar national.

On Friday, the taskforce found 112.8 grams of methamphetamine hidden in three packages of face cream. The parcel was sent from Chiang Rai province and its destination was Israel.