Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

More packages with drugs for foreign destinations intercepted

The airport interdiction taskforce again intercepted narcotics for trafficking abroad, the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) said on Saturday.

There were two cases on Thursday and one on Friday.

In the first two cases, the forces found heroin weighing 1.2 kilograms hidden in a package with lipsticks and 410 grams of heroin hidden in pillows.

The NCB added that both parcels had the same destination – Australia – but were detected at different places in Samut Prakan province. The sender of the

1.2kg heroin parcel was a Thai, while the 400-gram parcel was sent by a Myanmar national.

On Friday, the taskforce found 112.8 grams of methamphetamine hidden in three packages of face cream. The parcel was sent from Chiang Rai province and its destination was Israel.

The NCB said that the methamphetamine was detected at a transport company in Samut Prakan province.

Thai police will investigate further and also collaborate with Australian and Israeli police to detain the addressees.

On Tuesday, the Royal Thai Police had told the press that it would soon have some good news on international drug trafficking.

Published : June 19, 2021

By : The Nation

