Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

How to avoid Covid infection through parcels

The Department of Health has advised people to beware of contracting Covid-19 through parcels.

The department on Friday said that in order to stay safe from the Covid-19 virus that could be transferred by delivery staff of parcel services, people should follow three simple steps:

1. Set a drop off point for the delivery person to leave the parcel outside the house so as to avoid direct contact.

2. After unpacking, clean the product with alcohol and dispose the wrapping of properly.

3. After step 2, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds

The department’s advice comes after news that 18 staffers of Bang Sue Post Office tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, sparking public concerns over the safety of using postal service during the pandemic.

The emerging cluster has prompted Thailand Post to shut down the office until Monday for testing of staff and disinfecting the premises.

The department also cited a recent study by the New England Journal of Medicine, which found that the Covid-19 virus can stay alive on a standard paper packaging for up to 24 hours. If the surface is oily or glossy, the virus can stay alive for up to 48 to 72 hours, depending on surrounding factors and temperature.

Published : June 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.