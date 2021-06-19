How to avoid Covid infection through parcels

The department on Friday said that in order to stay safe from the Covid-19 virus that could be transferred by delivery staff of parcel services, people should follow three simple steps:

1. Set a drop off point for the delivery person to leave the parcel outside the house so as to avoid direct contact.

2. After unpacking, clean the product with alcohol and dispose the wrapping of properly.

3. After step 2, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water or alcohol hand sanitizer for at least 20 seconds

The department’s advice comes after news that 18 staffers of Bang Sue Post Office tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, sparking public concerns over the safety of using postal service during the pandemic.

The emerging cluster has prompted Thailand Post to shut down the office until Monday for testing of staff and disinfecting the premises.

The department also cited a recent study by the New England Journal of Medicine, which found that the Covid-19 virus can stay alive on a standard paper packaging for up to 24 hours. If the surface is oily or glossy, the virus can stay alive for up to 48 to 72 hours, depending on surrounding factors and temperature.