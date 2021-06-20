Saturday, July 17, 2021

Traffic police fast-track heart delivery to save a life

Bangkok Traffic Police (Royal Initiative Project) on Friday successfully facilitated the delivery of a donated heart from Phitsanulok Hospital to Siriraj Hospital, Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesperson Pol Maj-General Piya Tavichai said on Saturday.

Pol Senior Sgt-Major Araya Pomkhai, Bangkok Traffic Police (Royal Initiative Project) squad leader was informed that the donor, who was declared brain dead, had wanted to donate his heart to make merit.

He revealed that the operation had to be completed within 4-5 hours to save the receiver's life.

 

"I would like to thank His Majesty Late King Rama IX and His Majesty King Rama X for establishing the Bangkok Traffic Police (Royal Initiative Project)," he said.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
