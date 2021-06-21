Interior Ministry cancels order to governors calling for vaccination of ThaiBev staff, their families

A news source revealed on Sunday that Interior permanent secretary Chatchai Promlert had withdrawn his order issued on June 17 calling for vaccination against Covid-19 for more than 70,000 employees and families of ThaiBev.

The original order was reportedly in response to an urgent appeal by ThaiBev on June 8, requesting vaccination to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to 43,201 employees and their 28,244 family members in 76 provinces and Bangkok.

The new order, however, told the provincial governors to ignore the previous order and adhere to the guidelines provided by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in procuring and allotting vaccine to the public in each province with focus on comprehensiveness and no discrimination.

The new order also urged the governors to establish awareness and understanding with the private sector and the public regarding the province’s plans to prevent new Covid-19 cluster cases in each area.