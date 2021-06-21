Thammasat group calls on fans to prepare for Thursday rally

However, the Sunday announcement did not reveal the protest venue and fans were urged to monitor the UFTD Facebook page.
Meanwhile, protest leader Parit Chiwarak said on his Facebook page that the group’s demands will remain the same.
Several anti-establishment protesters were detained over lese majeste charges, though some were granted bail after several weeks in jail.
Published : June 21, 2021
By : The Nation
