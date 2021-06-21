Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thammasat group calls on fans to prepare for Thursday rally

As Bangkok authorities ease restrictions, the anti-establishment group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD) announced that it is planning to hold a new rally on Thursday.

However, the Sunday announcement did not reveal the protest venue and fans were urged to monitor the UFTD Facebook page.

Meanwhile, protest leader Parit Chiwarak said on his Facebook page that the group’s demands will remain the same.

Several anti-establishment protesters were detained over lese majeste charges, though some were granted bail after several weeks in jail.

