29 deaths, 3,175 new cases as Thailand’s third wave rages on

Thailand logged 29 deaths and 3,175 new cases over a 24-hour period on Monday. Of the total cases, 2,089 were locals who tested positive in hospitals, 901 tested positive in proactive testing campaigns, 140 were found infected in prisons and 45 were arrivals from overseas.

Bangkok led the list with 624 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (544), Nakhon Pathom (359), Chonburi (187), Samut Songkhram (179), Pathum Thani (165) and Nonthaburi (117).

Meanwhile, 2,030 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 221,306.

So far, 185,789 have recovered and been discharged, 33,859 patients are still in hospitals, and 1,658 have died.

Meanwhile, another 39,947 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 51,932 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 7,679,057.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Monday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 179.25 million (up by 295,229), 163.8 million of whom have recovered, 11.57 million are active cases (82, 622 in severe condition) and 3.88 million have died (up by 6,233).

Thailand ranks 77th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.4 million, followed by India 29.9 million, Brazil 17.92 million, France 5.75 million, and Turkey 5.37 million.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

