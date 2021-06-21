Bangkok police gets ready for planned June 24 rallies

The bloodless revolution led by Khana Ratsadon on June 24, 1932, marked the end of absolute monarchy in Thailand and turned it into a constitutional one.

Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Pol Maj-General Piya Tavichai said several pro-democracy groups have announced plans to hold rallies on Thursday:

• The Mooban Talu Fah (Village Through the Sky) group led by Chatchai Pairin will gather at the October 14 Memorial on Ratchadamnoen Road.

• Prachachon Khon Thai (Thai citizens) group led by Nititorn Lamlua and United People for Thailand led by former red-shirt leader will rally outside Government House.

• The Nonthaburi New Generation Network led by Jesada Sriplang will rally at Democracy Monument.

“We want to point out that people are still not allowed to hold gatherings under the state of emergency. Those who violate this law will face punishment. There is no exception for those who issue invitations via social media,” he said.