Fervent fans remember Yingluck on her birthday

In Thailand, fans normally buy advertising banners in the subway or BTS stations to celebrate their beloved singer or actor’s birthday, but Yingluck’s fans chose to bring her celebration down to street level.

At around 3pm on Monday, a clip of Yingluck thanking her fans for the wishes was posted on her Facebook page. The former premier said she was delighted and hoped her fans were doing well too.

Beloved by the rural poor, Yingluck was ousted from office and has been in exile since 2017.

She joined her older brother Thaksin, who was deposed in a military coup in 2006 and is also living overseas in exile.