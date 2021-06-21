Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Fervent fans remember Yingluck on her birthday

Many tuk-tuk taxis parked outside Bangkok’s Hua Lampong train station on Monday sported signs wishing former premier Yingluck Shinawatra a happy birthday.

In Thailand, fans normally buy advertising banners in the subway or BTS stations to celebrate their beloved singer or actor’s birthday, but Yingluck’s fans chose to bring her celebration down to street level.

At around 3pm on Monday, a clip of Yingluck thanking her fans for the wishes was posted on her Facebook page. The former premier said she was delighted and hoped her fans were doing well too.

Beloved by the rural poor, Yingluck was ousted from office and has been in exile since 2017.

She joined her older brother Thaksin, who was deposed in a military coup in 2006 and is also living overseas in exile.

Fervent fans remember Yingluck on her birthday Fervent fans remember Yingluck on her birthday Fervent fans remember Yingluck on her birthday

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.