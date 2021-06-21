Japan to give Thailand AstraZeneca vaccines as token of friendship

He added that the agreement will be signed on Thursday and the shipment should arrive within July, though the number of doses was not disclosed.

“Japan’s donation is a token of friendship between the two countries. It will help Thailand with its supplies and give the vaccine rollout more flexibility. Japan is a major investor in Thailand, and after the Covid situation is resolved, investment and trade between the two countries will become stronger than ever,” Anutin said.

Anutin said the doses from Japan will be distributed as per the guidelines set by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Batches are delivered to provincial communicable disease committees every week before they are allocated to each area.

Thailand has so far fully vaccinated 2.1 million of its 66-million population.