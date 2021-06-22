Thailand’s daily caseload jumps by almost 900 with 35 deaths

Of the total cases, 2,257 tested positive in hospitals, 1,706 were found in proactive testing, 75 were found in prisons, and 21 were arrivals from overseas.

Bangkok topped the list with 1,154 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (696), Chonburi (335), Songkhla (293), Samut Sakhon (250), Pathum Thani (211), Nonthaburi (169) and Nakhon Pathom (162).

Meanwhile, 2,047 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Thailand’s accumulated infections rose to 225,365 on Tuesday. Of these, 187,836 have recovered, 35,836 are still in hospital, and 1,693 have died.

Meanwhile, the last 24 hours saw another 152,809 people given their first Covid-19 shot, while 74,830 people got their second shot. This brings the total number of doses administered in Thailand to 7,906,696.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 179.54 million (up by 278,182). Of these, 164.23 million have recovered, 11.43 million are active cases (82, 634 in severe condition) and 3.88 million have died (up by 5,836).