Frantic search for more beds in Bangkok to treat rising number of Covid-19 patients

Department director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp said on Tuesday that Bangkok and the surrounding areas have seen more than 1,000 new Covid-19 infections per day for over two months, which has resulted in hospitals having inadequate beds to treat patients in red and yellow groups.

Patients in the red group are those with severe symptoms that require respirators while those in the yellow group display moderate symptoms but have underlying health problems that require close monitoring.

“Data from June 21 indicates there are 409 patients in the red group being treated at hospitals in Bangkok, with only 20 beds left for patients with severe symptoms,” Somsak revealed.

“Meanwhile, 3,937 patients in the yellow group are in Bangkok hospitals and there are only around 300 beds available for new patients in this group,” he said.

“The inadequacy of hospital beds has resulted in the department’s bed allotment system via hotline 1668 becoming extremely backed up,” Somsak said.

“The department is working with all related parties to find new beds for Covid-19 patients as soon as possible,” he added.