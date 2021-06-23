Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Samut Prakan administration votes to buy more lamp posts despite calls for graft probe

The Rachathewa Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district has approved a budget of THB68.1 million to buy an additional 720 decorative solar-powered lamp posts despite controversy surrounding an earlier purchase, a news source revealed on Tuesday.

Earlier this month Samut Prakan residents approached the National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the budget disbursement by the Rachathewa SAO, which had reportedly spent an unusually high amount of money on the street lamp posts sporting designs of the mythological Kinnari, a half-bird, half-woman creature, and equipped with a solar power panels.

The Rachathewa subdistrict is claimed to have paid THB642.6 million for 6,773 posts, or THB94,884 apiece. The project listed Bangkok Road Lighting Co Ltd as the sole contractor.

Rachathewa SAO president Songchai Nokkhamin said earlier that the organisation still had plans to buy additional lamp posts and would not delay the purchase despite demands for a corruption probe.

The source revealed that at the latest Rachathewa SAO meeting, 15 members voted for the purchase, five voted against and four abstained, leading to the motion approving the purchase of an additional 720 of the controversial lamp posts.

“The project stemmed from the need of locals to have street lighting in their neighbourhood. The SAO has set up three committees to supervise the project’s TOR [terms of reference] setting, the e-bidding process and post-installation inspection,” Songchai said.

“The lamp posts will not only provide lighting but will also improve the neighbourhood’s image, as Rachathewa is located at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a gateway to Thailand,” he argued.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.