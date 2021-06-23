Woman caught for setting ex’s motorbike alight over broken promises

The woman was captured on CCTV pouring oil on a motorbike and setting it on fire before escaping in a taxi. The fire then spread to another five motorbikes parked nearby.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration Secondary School in the Asok area.

The owner of the bike told police that the suspected arsonist is his ex-wife. The couple had split up three months ago and he believes she is still struggling with heartache.

On Tuesday, a woman only identified as Kanokwan, 36, was tracked down to a rented room in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area. Police added that the suspect was hiding her cupboard when they found her.