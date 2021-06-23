Saturday, July 17, 2021

Woman caught for setting ex's motorbike alight over broken promises

Police finally tracked down the woman who is believed to have set fire to her ex-husband’s motorcycle and burned another five bikes in the vicinity in a Bangkok parking lot on Monday.

The woman was captured on CCTV pouring oil on a motorbike and setting it on fire before escaping in a taxi. The fire then spread to another five motorbikes parked nearby.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration Secondary School in the Asok area.

The owner of the bike told police that the suspected arsonist is his ex-wife. The couple had split up three months ago and he believes she is still struggling with heartache.

On Tuesday, a woman only identified as Kanokwan, 36, was tracked down to a rented room in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area. Police added that the suspect was hiding her cupboard when they found her.

The woman has reportedly confessed to setting the motorbike alight, saying she did it because her ex broke his promise of selling his motorbike to help clear his sister’s debts.

She also reportedly said she was planning to surrender to the police at some point.

The woman has been charged for damaging other people’s property.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : The Nation

