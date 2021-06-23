Bangkok motorists advised to avoid rally sites on Thursday

Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Jirasan Kaewsaengake said the rally at the October 14 Memorial near Democracy Monument will affect traffic on Ratchadamnoen Klang and Tanao roads, while the rally at Government House and Parliament will affect Ratchadamnoen Nai, Ratchadamnoen Klang, Ratchadamnoen Nok, Tanao, Dinso, Nakhon Sawan, Luk Luang, Phitsanulok, Si Ayutthaya and Rama V Roads, plus Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge.

To avoid traffic congestion, he advised motorists to use the following routes:

North side: Sukhothai, Nakhon Chaisi, Amnuay Songkhram and Set Siri roads

South side: Wisut Kasat, Lan Luang, Bamrung Muang, Worachak, Yaowarat, Rama I and Rama IV roads

East side: Phaholyothin and Vibhavadi roads, plus Si Rat Expressway

West side: Charansanitwong, Borommaratchachonnani and Arun Amarin Roads

Bridges: Rama VII, Rama VIII, Phra Pok Klao and Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridges