Thailand boxes clever in fight against invasive water hyacinth

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, chief of the ministry’s Pollution Control Department (PCD), revealed on Wednesday the ministry had discussed the idea with Thai Post, Kerry Express (Thailand), Lazada and the Thai Retailers Association at an online meeting.

Native to South America, water hyacinth is an invasive species that pollutes and clogs waterways, disrupting boat traffic, agriculture and fisheries across Thailand.

Swapping plastic packaging for water hyacinth would not only reduce this problem but also cut the huge amount of waste from plastic packaging and foam, said Atthaphon. It will also create employment, he added.

The ministry shared with parcel firms information on using the aquatic plant as a substitute for plastic packaging and cushioning instead of foam beads.

The government will now promote use of water-hyacinth packaging as part of its green economy drive for sustainability in Thailand's business and industrial sectors, said the PCD chief.