Anutin ready to listen to all sides of Bangkok lockdown debate

After the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) aired plans to put Bangkok under a seven-day lockdown, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday he was willing to listen to the pros and cons.

CCSA suggested the lockdown to control the capital’s soaring infections, but it also admitted that it may cost workers their jobs and may spread the virus further if labourers head to their hometowns.

Anutin, meanwhile, said he has discussed the issue with Bangkok governor and was ready to support any step taken to control the spread of Covid-19.

He also said he will speak to the operator of Muang Thong Thani and ask for the Bussarakham field hospital to be kept open for another two or three months. This is because most of the Covid-19 infections are in Bangkok and adjoining provinces.

Of the 4,108 infections on Thursday, 1,359 were in Bangkok, followed by 297 in Samut Prakan, 259 in Samut Sakhon, 254 in Chonburi, 170 in Nonthaburi and 157 in Pathum Thani.

As for the 120-day countdown for the country’s reopening, Anutin said every aspect of the situation will be considered before the country opens to tourists. If the risk is still high, the opening may be delayed, he said.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

