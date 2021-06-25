Saturday, July 17, 2021

Isolated heavy rains forecast for the Northeast

The southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Laos and upper Vietnam.

Thundershowers are forecast all over the country with isolated heavy rains in the Northeast, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are 1-2 metres high and two metres high during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 32-37°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 32-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : June 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

