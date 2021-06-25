Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

CCSA eyes locking down only high-risk areas in Bangkok

The Department of Disease Control has proposed that only infection hotspots be locked down in Bangkok, Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday.

“The proposal is to close down areas where there is a high risk of Covid-19 transmissions, such as workers’ camps or specific businesses that may speed up transmissions,” she said.

“Locking down an entire province may not be a suitable measure to control clusters, as it could spread infections more widely.”

Apisamai cited the lockdown of Yala province after cluster cases were found in the Markaz Community. This province-wide lockdown saw locals slipping through to other provinces and eventually spreading the virus over a wider area.

“CCSA will discuss the proposal at a meeting this afternoon with the prime minister, as well as Public Health, Labour and Interior ministers,” Apisamai added.

Bangkok reported 1,142 new infections on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases since April 1 to 64,977 and 19 deaths.

Published : June 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.