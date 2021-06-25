CCSA eyes locking down only high-risk areas in Bangkok

“The proposal is to close down areas where there is a high risk of Covid-19 transmissions, such as workers’ camps or specific businesses that may speed up transmissions,” she said.

“Locking down an entire province may not be a suitable measure to control clusters, as it could spread infections more widely.”

Apisamai cited the lockdown of Yala province after cluster cases were found in the Markaz Community. This province-wide lockdown saw locals slipping through to other provinces and eventually spreading the virus over a wider area.

“CCSA will discuss the proposal at a meeting this afternoon with the prime minister, as well as Public Health, Labour and Interior ministers,” Apisamai added.

Bangkok reported 1,142 new infections on Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases since April 1 to 64,977 and 19 deaths.