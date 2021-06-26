Saturday, July 17, 2021

Drug suspects chased down after attempt to flee in car

Police in Bangkoks Bang Khen district chased down and arrested a man and a boy who tried to flee in their car after being asked to stop for checking.

According to the police report, the incident happened at around 10.45pm, when officials stationed at Ramintra Soi 8 spotted a car with the suspects – Paradon Muak-im, 37, and a boy (whose name and surname are not revealed), 15.

When police signalled them to stop for checking, the defiant driver drove away. In response to this suspicious behaviour, the police went after them. They fired at a tyre in order to stop the suspects' car, which veered uncontrollably and crashed into a concrete barrier. The operation took around 40 minutes.

Paradon reportedly confessed to police that he had intended to go to his girlfriend’s house with the boy and had bought methamphetamine in Ramintra Soi 8. When he saw the police, he decided to escape.

The drug was thrown away by the boy during the chase but police later found it.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : The Nation

