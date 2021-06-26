Drug suspects chased down after attempt to flee in car

According to the police report, the incident happened at around 10.45pm, when officials stationed at Ramintra Soi 8 spotted a car with the suspects – Paradon Muak-im, 37, and a boy (whose name and surname are not revealed), 15.

When police signalled them to stop for checking, the defiant driver drove away. In response to this suspicious behaviour, the police went after them. They fired at a tyre in order to stop the suspects' car, which veered uncontrollably and crashed into a concrete barrier. The operation took around 40 minutes.