Saturday, July 17, 2021

Myanmar man falls to death from second floor of Bang Khun Thian field hospital

Officials discovered the body of a 31-year-old Myanmar national on the flooded ground floor of the 7-storey Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital on Saturday.

The man had been admitted to the hospital as a Covid-19 patient.

Police said they were alerted of the body at 11am and told rescue staff to wear PPE suits while retrieving the body.

Hospital staff said the deceased had contracted the virus from a cluster in Bangkok’s Asok area and had been sent to the hospital for treatment. A witness reportedly said he saw the deceased fall from the second floor to the puddle below.

The body has been sent to Siriraj Hospital for autopsy. Police have not ruled out suicide or accident for the death.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
