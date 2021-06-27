Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Ukraine ambassador ashes buried in Chonburi

The ashes of Ukraine ambassador to Thailand, Andrii Beshta, were buried on Wednesday near an avocado tree on Khao Bandai Krit mountain in Chonburi Sattahip district.

The late ambassasor's family members took part in the burial under the supervision of Nongnooch Garden Pattaya.

The Ukrainian ambassador died on the morning of May 30 while taking a vacation with his son at Bunga Resort in Lipe island off Satun province. The ambassador was 45 years old.

Nongnooch Garden Pattaya's director, Kampol Tansajja, said the ambassador had planted an avocado tree on the mountain on March 19 this year.

"The ambassador paid attention to growing trees as he loved it," Kampol said.

 

Ukraine ambassador ashes buried in Chonburi Ukraine ambassador ashes buried in Chonburi

Nongnooch Garden Pattaya received permission from the Royal Forest Department to grow various rare and valuable trees on Khao Bandai Krit mountain on June 14, 2018, in a bid to preserve and allow people to study botany in the area.

 

Ukraine ambassador ashes buried in Chonburi

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Ukraine ambassador to Thailand dies in island resort

Published : May 30, 2021

Autopsy to determine cause of Ukraine ambassadors death in resort off Satun

Published : May 31, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.