Ukraine ambassador ashes buried in Chonburi

The late ambassasor's family members took part in the burial under the supervision of Nongnooch Garden Pattaya.

The Ukrainian ambassador died on the morning of May 30 while taking a vacation with his son at Bunga Resort in Lipe island off Satun province. The ambassador was 45 years old.

Nongnooch Garden Pattaya's director, Kampol Tansajja, said the ambassador had planted an avocado tree on the mountain on March 19 this year.

"The ambassador paid attention to growing trees as he loved it," Kampol said.