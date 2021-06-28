Isolated heavy rains forecast for the Northeast and South’s west coast

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in thundershowers in the North, the Central, and the East with isolated heavy rains on the west coast of the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-37°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-38°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 36-38°C.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 34-38°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department