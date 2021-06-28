Office warns against getting infected deliberately to claim Covid insurance

“People who have purchased an insurance against Covid-19 must not try to get infected on purpose to claim the insurance, as the disease could be fatal and such an act would be considered an insurance fraud with maximum punishment of 3 years in prison,” the office secretary-general, Suthipol Taweechaikarn, said on Sunday.

His warning came after reports that many people were trying to get infected to claim insurance money, as the latest outbreak in Thailand has resulted in increasing daily infections. Some people believe that the overwhelming number of patients could result in less thorough inspection.

“Although there is no case of attempted Covid-19 insurance fraud filed at the OIC yet, the office will monitor the situation closely,” he said.

“The office may consider limiting the number of Covid-19 insurance policies that a person can buy to discourage insurance fraud.”

The OIC has also instructed insurance companies to maintain their thorough claim inspection process and advised against providing a Covid-19 insurance that pays instantly on getting infected.

For further information or to report insurance claims, contact OIC hotline at 1186, he added.

A news source reported that some companies have announced that they would no longer sell Covid-19 insurance, leading to speculation that the move was aimed at preventing fraud.

“Viriyah Insurance will no longer sell Covid-19 insurance after June 30 from 10pm, while Bangkok Insurance has stopped selling its Covid Complete and Covid Total insurance policies since June 27,” said the source. “Meanwhile, Asia Insurance said that their 'Jer Jai Job' [immediate pay upon testing positive] programme will accept new customers only until July 1.”