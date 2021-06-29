Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

All Bangkok hospitals told to accept severe Covid cases as beds run out

As hospital beds near capacity, all public hospitals in Bangkok were ordered to accept Covid-19 patients with moderate and severe symptoms on Monday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said hospital bed capacity had reached 96.06 per cent under the pressure of Covid-19, which killed 10 people in the capital on Sunday as Thailand logged 5,406 new cases.

On Friday, it was reported that only 27 ICU beds were empty in the capital.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the total number of beds for Covid-19 treatment had been increased from 1,934 to 2,946.

The BMA also plans to add 526 more beds for moderately and severely ill patients (yellow and red category), bringing the total to 886. Meanwhile, capacity at Bangkok’s three field hospitals and hospitels will be increased to 3,040 beds.

The spokesman said the BMA, hospitals and Thai Chamber of Commerce are preparing 25 out-of-hospital vaccination centres with potential to jab 50,000-70,000 people per day. The aim is to control the outbreak by vaccinating around 70 per cent of the population within a month, he added.

Published : June 28, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Bangkok opens almost 600 more hospital beds as virus toll rises

Published : June 25, 2021

Bed shortage forces Chulalongkorn Hospital to suspend Covid-19 tests

Published : June 24, 2021

More than 22,000 hospital beds readied as hundreds more cases found

Published : January 01, 2021

Bangkok postpones Covid jabs for registrants via Thai Ruam Jai

Published : June 14, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.