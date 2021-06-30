Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cabinet approves THB8.5 billion aid for shuttered construction sites, restaurants

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved relief measures worth 8.5 billion baht for businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions, mainly construction firms and restaurants.

On Monday, construction sites were closed and restaurant dining banned for one month in six provinces – Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

The 8.5-billion-baht relief measures will cover affected employers and workers, both formal and informal. The Social Security Fund will provide 3.5 billion baht while the remaining 5 billion baht will come from the 1-trillion-baht loan decree passed last year.

The money will fund three relief measures for affected employers and workers over the next month:

1. Employees in the social security system will be paid 50 per cent of their monthly wage up to 7,500 baht per person.

2. Social security employees who receive no wages from employers will receive a special payment of 2,000 baht.

3. Employers will receive 3,000 baht for each employee who remains in the workplace (up to 200 employees per employer).

Meanwhile, informal businesses and workers must register with the Labour Ministry within the next month to receive the subsidies. Employers and employees who register will receive payments of 3,000 baht and 2,000 baht, respectively, but will not get the 50-per-cent emergency unemployment compensation or other benefits. Self-employed people will receive a payment of 3,000 baht by registering for the G-Wallet app.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

